Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Impressive again in no-decision

Soroka completed seven innings against Cincinnati on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out seven batters in a no-decision.

Soroka gave up a run on two hits in the third inning, but aside from that frame the only baserunner he allowed came on a first-inning hit-by-pitch. The right-hander retired the final 13 batters he faced and finished with his sixth quality start over his past eight outings while fanning seven batters. Soroka is in the midst of an excellent campaign, posting an 8-3 record along with a 3.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 79:17 K:BB over 81 innings spanning 14 starts. Perhaps most importantly, he's managed to stay healthy -- he's nine innings away from reaching 90 in the majors for the first time since the 2019 season.