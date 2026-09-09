The Diamondbacks will reinstate Soroka (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list and have pitch Wednesday against the Royals in Kansas City, Jody Jackson of DBacks.tv reports.

Soroka will return to Arizona's pitching staff after a near-minimum-length stay on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation. The 29-year-old built up to four innings and 59 pitches during a simulated game Friday, so because he's not completely stretched out, the Diamondbacks will have Soroka work in a piggyback arrangement with Zac Gallen (elbow), who will start Wednesday but will be in line for an abbreviated outing as he also returns from the IL. Soroka could resume working as a traditional starter for Arizona following Wednesday's outing.