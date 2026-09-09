Soroka (shoulder) will return from the injured list and pitch against the Royals on Wednesday, Jody Jackson of DBacks.tv reports.

Soroka will return to Arizona's pitching staff after a close-to-minimum-length stay on the injured list that was sparked by right shoulder inflammation Aug. 24. The 29-year-old built up to 59 pitches during a simulated game Friday, so the D-backs will piggyback him with Zac Gallen (elbow), who will also be making his return from the IL on Wednesday. Soroka will likely resume working as a traditional starter after he's had a bit more time to ramp up his workload.