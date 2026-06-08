Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Shuts down Nats for eighth win

Soroka (8-3) earned the win Sunday against Washington, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings.

After surrendering a game-tying solo homer to CJ Abrams in the second inning, Soroka was nearly perfect the rest of the way, tossing five scoreless frames to close out his seven-inning effort. It was his first start of at least seven innings with one or fewer earned runs since August 10, 2019 -- a meaningful milestone for a pitcher who has spent the better part of those six years battling back from two torn Achilles injuries. Soroka's ERA at Chase Field sits at an impressive 2.09 across eight home starts this season. With a 3.28 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 72:17 K:BB in 74 innings, he will seek to build off Sunday's success in his next scheduled start on the road against Cincinnati.