Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Steady in return

Soroka (glute) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Monday.

Soroka didn't pitch deep enough into this game to earn the win, but it was a promising return after he missed nearly two months due to a glute strain. The right-hander threw 47 of 77 pitches for strikes, so a bit of inefficiency likely cost him the win in a game where Arizona was never threatened. Prior to the injury, Soroka was having a resurgent season -- he's at a 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83:20 K:BB through 86.1 innings over 16 starts. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at Atlanta, though he may still have at least a slight workload limit.