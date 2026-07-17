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Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Will require rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Soroka (glute) will require a rehab start before returning to the Diamondbacks' rotation, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Soroka hasn't pitched since June 19 but did throw a bullpen session Tuesday. Lovullo said Soroka's timeline is somewhat up in the air, and it's unclear when the right-hander will make his rehab start. With Zac Gallen (elbow) landing on the injured list this week, the Diamondbacks will need to continue to fill multiple holes in the rotation. Jose Cabrera will be an option to be called back up to Arizona.

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