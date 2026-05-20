Arenado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

With Arizona wrapping up its series against San Francisco with a day game after a night game, Arenado will receive the afternoon off to rest along with Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno. The Diamondbacks will go with Jose Fernandez at third base in place of Arenado, who has enjoyed a resurgent 2026 thus far with an .828 OPS -- his highest mark since 2022 -- over 171 plate appearances on the season.