Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Turns back clock in two-homer game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's loss to Baltimore.
It was the 25th career multi-homer showing by the veteran third baseman, who also piled up at least five RBI for the 11th time in his decorated career. Arenado's days as a high-end fantasy producer may have passed, as he's still off to a miserable start in his Diamondbacks tenure overall. Through 54 at-bats, Arenado is hitting .204 with three extra-base hits, eight RBI, one walk and six runs scored.
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