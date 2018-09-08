Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out nine in win over Braves
Corbin (11-5) picked up the win Friday against the Braves, lasting six innings and allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Corbin looked sharp all night, and the only blemish on his line came on a solo homer by Johan Camargo in the third inning. The strikeouts keep adding up for Corbin, as he now has at least seven punchouts in nine straight starts. He owns a 11.2 K/9 on the season, which would be a career high for him by a wide margin. He'll carry an impressive 3.01 ERA and 223:42 K:BB into his next start, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Five scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Allows two runs in tough-luck loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win over Rangers•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans nine for second straight win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out eight in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...