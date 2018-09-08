Corbin (11-5) picked up the win Friday against the Braves, lasting six innings and allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Corbin looked sharp all night, and the only blemish on his line came on a solo homer by Johan Camargo in the third inning. The strikeouts keep adding up for Corbin, as he now has at least seven punchouts in nine straight starts. He owns a 11.2 K/9 on the season, which would be a career high for him by a wide margin. He'll carry an impressive 3.01 ERA and 223:42 K:BB into his next start, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Rockies.