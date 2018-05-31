Corbin (5-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings against the Reds.

After being staked out to an early 4-0 lead, Corbin was done in by the long ball. He yielded a game-tying grand slam in the fourth inning before surrendering a two-run shot in the sixth. Even with the rare bad outing, Corbin was able to pad his strikeout numbers and is now posting an 11.7 K/9 that ranks behind only Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Chris Sale among qualified starters. He'll look to rebound Tuesday against the Giants.