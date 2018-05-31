Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Touched up for six runs
Corbin (5-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings against the Reds.
After being staked out to an early 4-0 lead, Corbin was done in by the long ball. He yielded a game-tying grand slam in the fourth inning before surrendering a two-run shot in the sixth. Even with the rare bad outing, Corbin was able to pad his strikeout numbers and is now posting an 11.7 K/9 that ranks behind only Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Chris Sale among qualified starters. He'll look to rebound Tuesday against the Giants.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Unsteady in Saturday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes first loss of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Velocity down last two outings•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven against Dodgers in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Allows one earned run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart