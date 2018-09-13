Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Bags 32nd double
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base and a run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.
Goldschmidt reached base for the 48th consecutive road game, extending the franchise record he already held. Though the Diamondbacks have seen their playoff hopes take a major hit after dropping four of their last five games, Goldschmidt has been even more excellent than usual in September, hitting .395/.500/.711 with as many walks (eight) as strikeouts. While Goldschmidt is on pace to finish with his typically stellar marks in the batting average and power-production categories, his involvement on the basepaths has taken a hit in his age-30 campaign. The stolen base he notched Wednesday was just his sixth of the season and first in nearly a month.
