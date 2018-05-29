Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets breather Tuesday

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Goldschmidt will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting the previous 27 games, a stretch during which he hit just .149/.252/.248 with 38 strikeouts in 115 plate appearances. Daniel Descalso will start at first base and hit cleanup in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories