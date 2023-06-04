Smith batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.
Smith was back in the lineup after getting a day off Friday. He also back at leadoff with Arizona facing right-hander Spencer Strider. The leadoff experiment started a couple of weeks ago and has produced mixed results. Smith is 5-for-30 (.167) with five walks (.286 OBP) in eight games atop the order, but Diamondbacks have won six of those eight contests.
