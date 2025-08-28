Smith (quadriceps) is likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Smith was removed from Wednesday's win over the Brewers due to left quad tightness. He won't stick around in Milwaukee for Thursday's series finale and will instead head back to Phoenix to undergo imaging. Assuming the MRI confirms a quad strain, Smith will likely require a stint on the IL. Tyler Locklear will start at first base Thursday and should serve as the Diamondbacks' primary option at the position while Smith is shelved.