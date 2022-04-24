Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Smith had multiple hits and doubled for a second straight game, as the lefty-hitting outfielder's average surged this week. He's 8-for-17 with two walks, three doubles and two RBI over five games. Following a .160 start (4-for-25), Smith is batting .286 through 14 games.