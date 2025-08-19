Smith started at first base and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in Monday's 3-1 loss to Cleveland.

Smith was activated off the injured list Monday and was in the lineup against a right-hander. He was eventually pinch hit for against a lefty reliever by the right-handed batting Tyler Locklear, who had served as the primary first baseman since the Diamondbacks traded Josh Naylor. The two could operate as a platoon at the cold corner while Arizona is nominally a competitor for the postseason. At some point, the organization may want to see if the 24-year-old Locklear is a long-term solution.