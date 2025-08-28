Smith (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

After exiting early in Wednesday's 3-2 win due to left quad tightness, Smith will take a seat for Thursday's matinee contest. The Diamondbacks seem to be classifying Smith as day-to-day, and even if he had emerged from Wednesday's contest without an injury, he likely would have been in line to sit Thursday since the Brewers are sending a lefty starter (Jose Quintana) to the bump. Tyler Locklear will get the nod at first base in the series finale.