Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Idle due to quad tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
After exiting early in Wednesday's 3-2 win due to left quad tightness, Smith will take a seat for Thursday's matinee contest. The Diamondbacks seem to be classifying Smith as day-to-day, and even if he had emerged from Wednesday's contest without an injury, he likely would have been in line to sit Thursday since the Brewers are sending a lefty starter (Jose Quintana) to the bump. Tyler Locklear will get the nod at first base in the series finale.
