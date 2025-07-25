Smith (oblique) could become the primary starter at first base after the Diamondbacks traded Josh Naylor to the Mariners on Thursday, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Smith first needs to get over his oblique injury. He recently began taking dry swings, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to rejoin Arizona. If he is handed the job at first base, it will likely be against right-handers only. He has just 17 at-bats against lefties in 2025.