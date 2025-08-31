Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Smith (quadriceps) is "trending toward" missing the remainder of the season, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Smith landed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a quad strain suffered during a game Wednesday. His absence opens up playing time at first base and designated hitter. Tyler Locklear has started at first base in the two games since Smith sustained the injury, while Ketel Marte has operated as the DH.