Smith will see his plate appearances cut back after Arizona manager Torey Lovullo announced that Daulton Varsho will become the team's primary right fielder, as reported by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Smith, who was not in the starting lineup for the second time in four games Monday, went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter and played right field for the final inning of a 5-4 loss to the Reds.

Lovullo's decision to go with Alek Thomas in center field and Varsho in right puts a damper on Smith's at-bats. He was already being crowded by Jake McCarthy's roster presence and will be part of the mix at designated hitter and fill in at first base for Christian Walker. Smith, who has five hits over his last 51 at-bats (.098), is slashing .200/.286/.362 with eight home runs and 26 RBI over 210 plate appearances.