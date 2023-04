Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over Miami.

Smith, who was inserted to the lineup at designated hitter against Miami righty Sandy Alcantara, had the first of three run-producing hits in a decisive four-run sixth inning. This was Smith's third start in seven games since being called up from Triple-A Reno to fill a roster spot created by Kyle Lewis' illness. Lewis has not yet begun a rehab assignment, so Smith's spot could be safe for another week.