Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said that Smith (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Smith had been taking live at-bats in simulated games at the organization's training facility in Arizona and is now ready to test himself in an uncontrolled game setting. According to Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com, Lovullo said that he's hopeful Smith will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list during the Diamondbacks' next homestand, which begins Aug. 18. Once he's activated, Smith should reclaim a near-everyday role at either first base or designated hitter after he posted an .817 OPS in 264 plate appearances prior to landing on the shelf July 6 due to a right oblique strain.