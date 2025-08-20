Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

After returning from the injured list Monday, the left-handed-hitting Smith was included in the lineup for the first two games of the series while the Guardians send right-handed starters to the hill. With southpaw Parker Messick toeing the rubber for Cleveland in the finale, Smith will give way to the right-handed-hitting Tyler Locklear at first base. The two players could end up forming a loose platoon at the position over the final few weeks of the season.