Smith is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
Smith will presumably be back in the lineup for the nightcap, but he'll see a streak of five straight starts come to an end by taking a seat in the front end of the twin bill. With Smith on the bench, Jake McCarthy receives a turn in right field.
