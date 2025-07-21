Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Taking dry swings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (oblique) has begun taking dry swings, MLB.com reports.
Smith is a little more than two weeks removed from landing on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain and is at the beginning stages of a hitting progression. A timetable for Smith's return to the Diamondbacks' active roster should be available soon as he ramps things up.
