The Diamondbacks promoted Bliss to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Bliss dominated in Double-A to begin 2023, slashing .358/.414/.594 with 12 homers and 47 RBI across 324 plate appearances while also stealing 30 bases. The 23-year-old infielder figures to close the season in Triple-A, but a call up to the majors in 2024 will certainly be on the table if he continues to shine.