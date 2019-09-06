Souza (knee) will travel with the Diamondbacks next week to Cincinnati, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

When in Cincinnati, Souza will meet with Reds team physician, Tim Kremchek, who performed Souza's surgery in April. The outfielder is hoping the doctor clears him to ramp up activity, although he acknowledged a return this season is a long shot. Souza has been on the rehab trail since slipping on home plate during the penultimate spring training game prior to Opening Day. He tore his ACL and LCL, partially tore his PCL and tore his posterior lateral capsule. Despite all the damage, the 30-year-old said rehab has gone well with no setbacks.