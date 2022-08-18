Garrett went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Giants.

After being called up from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day, Garrett made his MLB debut as Arizona's starting left fielder and came through with his excellent showing at the plate. He'll be rewarded for his efforts with a second straight start in Thursday's series finale, this time manning the designated-hitter spot while batting second. The Diamondbacks don't have any players truly standing in the way of Garrett playing on an everyday basis, so as long as he continues to perform well with the bat, he could have a fairly clear path to earning steady starts.