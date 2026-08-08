Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Picks up steal in win

Tawa went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Tawa has played well in August, going 9-for-27 (.333) over seven games this month. He's added five RBI and a 1:7 BB:K while seeing the bulk of the playing time at first base, though Tyler Locklear and Ildemaro Vargas are also in the mix for time at the position. Tawa is batting .234 with a .686 OPS, six home runs, three steals, 26 RBI, 21 runs scored and eight doubles across 179 plate appearances this season, so his recent hot streak isn't likely to last the rest of the year.