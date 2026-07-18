Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Stays hot following break

Tawa started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Tawa, who entered the break on a three-game hit streak, extended it to four games with a third-inning solo homer that tied the game at 2-2. He's gone 9-for-17 with three home runs, three doubles and eight RBI during the hit streak. With news that Tommy Troy (shoulder) will miss multiple weeks, Tawa is poised to help fill the void in center field along with Ryan Waldschmidt. Tawa has also been getting time at first base, a position where the Diamondbacks rank last in MLB with a .594 OPS.