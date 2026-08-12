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Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Swipes two more bags

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tawa went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Tawa is batting .302 (13-for-43) with two home runs, five RBI and four steals over 11 games in August. He's settled into a starting role at first base, and it appears the steady playing time is helping him gain some confidence on the basepaths. His production isn't exactly rooted in stability -- he's also struck out 13 times this month. Overall, Tawa is batting .236 with a .673 OPS, six home runs, six steals, 26 RBI and 21 runs scored through 64 contests.

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