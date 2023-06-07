Henry did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a 10-5 victory over Washington. He struck out two.

Henry allowed a season-high five runs Tuesday, giving up four in just one swing of the bat as Stone Garrett swatted a grand slam in the first inning. He also tied his shortest start of the campaign after getting pulled in the fifth at 81 pitches. The 24-year-old has been excellent at Chase Field, sporting a 2.49 ERA across 25.1 innings compared to a 6.75 ERA over 20 innings on the road. However, he is tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Tigers in Detroit.