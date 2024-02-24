Henry allowed one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Rockies.

Henry, pitching for the first time since a July 30 elbow injury ended his 2023 season, threw 15 of 22 pitches for strikes. He had command of all his pitches and was pleased with the results of mechanical tweaks implemented during the offseason, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. The left-hander focused on his hips and making his front side sturdier, designed to achieve consistency with his release point. With Friday's outcome, Henry staked an early claim to the fifth spot in the rotation, which is seen as a competition, along with Ryne Nelson, Slade Cecconi and Bryce Jarvis.