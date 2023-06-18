Henry allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Saturday.

Henry had given up five runs in each of his last two starts before this quality start. Andres Gimenez had a solo home run and a bases-loaded walk to account for the runs on Henry's line. While he went a third straight outing without a win, the southpaw trimmed his ERA to 4.66 with a 1.39 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB over 56 innings across 11 appearances (10 starts). Henry's lined up for a road start in Washington next week.