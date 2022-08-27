Henry (3-2) earned the win against the White Sox on Friday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three and walking three over five innings.

Henry threw 54 of 86 pitches for strikes across five frames Friday. He allowed three walks and four hits but managed to limit the damage to just one earned run on an Elvis Andrus groundout that scored Eloy Jimenez in the fourth. Since being called up to start Aug. 3, Henry has picked up a quality start and has allowed 10 runs across 27.2 innings pitched, resulting in a 3.25 ERA.