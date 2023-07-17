Henry (5-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.1 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

After going at least 5.2 innings in each of his last four starts, Henry was pulled after 4.1 innings (81 pitches) Sunday. He struggled with the Blue Jays' talented lineup, allowing more hits (7) Sunday than he had given up in his last two starts combined (6). The loss was Henry's second of the season and his first since May 11 (10 starts). Henry's taken significant steps forward in his second MLB season, owning a 3.89 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, but he still has room for improvement with strikeouts (6.4 K/9) and limiting power (1.4 HR/9).