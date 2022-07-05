Gilbert was recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday versus the Giants.
The Diamondbacks are in need of an extra starter with Zach Davies (shoulder) on the injured list, and Gilbert will receive the call to start Tuesday. The left-hander has struggled through four big-league outings this year with a 7.88 ERA across 16 innings, but a strong showing against San Francisco could earn him another turn through the rotation.
