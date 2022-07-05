The Diamondbacks will call Gilbert up from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday's game against the Giants, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gilbert was hit hard in his last outing with the big-league club, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on five hits and two walks while fanning two over 1.2 frames against the Reds on June 7. It's worth noting that he's given up three runs or fewer in his last four minor-league starts since that nightmarish performance with Arizona, but the Giants will be a tough test for the 28-year-old southpaw.