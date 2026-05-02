The Diamondbacks assigned Locklear (elbow) to a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Locklear underwent surgery in October to repair the labrum in his left shoulder and a torn ligament in his left elbow. He opened the season on the 10-day injured list, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to start a rehab assignment. Once Locklear gets some reps in the ACL, the Diamondbacks should have a better sense of when the 25-year-old will be ready to return to the majors. He appeared in 31 games for the Diamondbacks in 2025 and slashed .175/.267/.262 with three steals, three home runs and six RBI over 116 plate appearances.