Locklear went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Locklear gave the Diamondbacks an early lead with his second home run since being traded to Arizona. He's operated as the primary first baseman after Josh Naylor was traded and Pavin Smith (oblique) landed on the 10-day injured list. Smith begins a rehab assignment Tuesday and could return for a homestand beginning next Monday. A lefty-righty platoon between Smith and Locklear is a possibility, but the organization may opt to give the younger Locklear the at-bats as Arizona plays out the string. Locklear has a .653 OPS with a 34.9 strikeout percentage over 43 plate appearances.