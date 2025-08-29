Locklear went 0-for-3, was hit by a pitch and had two RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win over Milwaukee.

Locklear came to the plate twice with the bases loaded and managed to plate a run without getting a base hit. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning and then drove in a run on fielder's choice in the third. The right-handed hitting Locklear got the start at first base against a lefty (Jose Quintana) in the first game for Arizona without Pavin Smith, who flew back to Phoenix to undergo imaging on a quadriceps injury. Locklear could see regular opportunities while Smith is unavailable, although a .528 OPS over 22 games since joining the Diamondbacks leaves him vulnerable.