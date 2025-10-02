Locklear will undergo surgeries to repair his left labrum and a torn ligament in his left elbow Oct. 16, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Locklear's season ended in early September due to inflammation in his elbow, and now that he's received his diagnosis following a round of imaging, he will officially have to undergo multiple operations. It's unclear how long it will take for the 24-year-old first baseman to recover, but he is expected to return at some point during the 2025 campaign. A more accurate timeline may emerge after he goes under the knife.