Locklear (elbow) will miss the remainder of the season, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Left elbow inflammation sent Locklear to the injured list Monday, and it seems the Diamondbacks have already decided to keep him shut down for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old first baseman is slated for further imaging to determine the extent of his injury, and there's a chance he may go under the knife to address the issue. He'll finish 2025 with a .175/.267/.262 slash line through 116 MLB plate appearances alongside three home runs, six RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases. With Locklear sidelined, Ildemaro Vargas is the favorite to take over as Arizona's first baseman for the rest of the year.