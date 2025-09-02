Locklear went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Locklear hit his third homer of the year in the second inning. His last long ball also came against Texas on Aug. 11. The first baseman's blast snapped an 0-for-20 skid over his previous seven games. Despite those struggles, he's set to start a majority of the time at first base following Pavin Smith's season-ending quad injury. Locklear is batting just .163 with six RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases over 97 plate appearances, so he still has plenty of work to do to prove himself in the majors.