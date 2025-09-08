Locklear was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Monday.

Locklear was set to be absent from the lineup Monday against the Giants, and it is now understood to be the result of a left elbow issue. The first baseman will now be sidelined until at least Sept. 19, and it's possible that he is going to be forced to miss the rest of the season. In a corresponding move, infielder Tim Tawa was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday.