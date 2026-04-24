Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Locklear (elbow) is taking live at-bats and "trending in a positive direction," Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Lovullo said the club may take another image of Locklear's elbow to ensure there are no setbacks as he takes the next steps. A rehab assignment will certainly take place, at which point, the team will get a better idea of his return timeline.