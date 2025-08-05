Locklear went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

Locklear has started four straight games at first base for Arizona since he was acquired from Seattle in the Eugenio Suarez deal last week. The Diamondbacks' sell-off at the deadline suggests a pivot toward evaluating for 2026, and getting a prospect like Locklear some significant playing time is a factor in that. In addition to his homer, he's added a stolen base and a 2:5 BB:K in his time with Arizona so far. He may face a challenge for playing time once Pavin Smith (oblique) returns from the injured list.