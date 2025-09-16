Gallen (12-14) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Monday.

Gallen was stingy despite throwing just 57 of 96 pitches for strikes, with the lone run on his line being the result of a Casey Schmitt solo home run in the third inning. This was Gallen's fifth quality start in his last six outings, the lone exception being his five-run appearance in San Francisco last week. Gallen is now at a 4.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 163:61 K:BB across 180.2 innings over 31 starts this season, though he has a 2.68 ERA in 53.2 innings through his last nine outings. He's projected for a tough home start versus the Phillies this weekend.