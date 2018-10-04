Dixon Machado: Elects free agency
Machado decided to pursue the free agent market this offseason, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Machado was designated for assignment by the Tigers in early July and spent the remainder of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level with Toledo. In 67 games with Detroit, he hit .206 with an OPS of .553 and 21 RBI. He will look to latch on with another organization but doesn't have much value besides provided additional infield depth.
