The Dodgers selected Kolarek's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Kolarek will get a chance to appear in a big-league game for the first time since 2022 when he registered a 4.58 ERA for the Athletics. Andre Jackson was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding transaction, with Trayce Thompson (oblique) being moved to the 60-day injured list to open room on the 40-man roster for Kolarek.